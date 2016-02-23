0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 3 oz. strawberry gelatin (strawberry Jell-0 mix)
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, softened at room temperature
- 3 cups sugar
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pound Cake was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
