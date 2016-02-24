City of Detroit to hold job fair this week to fill up to 200 positions
The City of Detroit is hosting two job fairs this week to fill up to 200 available positions. Most of the jobs involve outdoor work in the city’s General Services Department, including:
$11.78 – $14.82 / Hour
Laborer A /Park Maintenance Helper
$9.64 – $12.86 / Hour
On-site interviews will be granted for those interested candidates. Staff also will be on hand to assist with the application process.
Candidates also can apply online at the City’s website at: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/detroit/default.cfm
WHAT: City of Detroit Job Fair
WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2016
1:00 – 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Heilmann Recreation Center
19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205
City of Detroit Job Fair This Thursday to Fill 200 Positions was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com