CLOSE
Detroit
Home

City of Detroit Job Fair This Thursday to Fill 200 Positions

0 reads
Leave a comment

City of Detroit to hold job fair this week to fill up to 200 positions

Job Seekers Attend Job Fair In San Francisco

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The City of Detroit is hosting two job fairs this week to fill up to 200 available positions.  Most of the jobs involve outdoor work in the city’s General Services Department, including:

$11.78 – $14.82 / Hour 

Laborer A /Park Maintenance Helper

$9.64 – $12.86 / Hour

 On-site interviews will be granted for those interested candidates.  Staff also will be on hand to assist with the application process.

Candidates also can apply online at the City’s website athttp://agency.governmentjobs.com/detroit/default.cfm

 WHAT:            City of Detroit Job Fair

WHEN:            Thursday, February 25, 2016

                        1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:          Heilmann Recreation Center

19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 ABFF Awards Bring Bold Hues And Spring Style

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 ABFF Awards Bring Bold Hues And Spring Style

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 ABFF Awards Bring Bold Hues And Spring Style

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 ABFF Awards Bring Bold Hues And Spring Style

City of Detroit Job Fair This Thursday to Fill 200 Positions was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

City of Detroit Job Fair , Laborer A /Park Maintenance Helper , Vehicle Operators

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close