City of Detroit Job Fair This Thursday to Fill 200 Positions

City of Detroit to hold job fair this week to fill up to 200 positions

The City of Detroit is hosting two job fairs this week to fill up to 200 available positions. Most of the jobs involve outdoor work in the city’s General Services Department, including:

$11.78 – $14.82 / Hour

Laborer A /Park Maintenance Helper

$9.64 – $12.86 / Hour

On-site interviews will be granted for those interested candidates. Staff also will be on hand to assist with the application process.

Candidates also can apply online at the City’s website at: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/detroit/default.cfm

WHAT: City of Detroit Job Fair

WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2016

1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Heilmann Recreation Center

19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205

