Leap Day 2016: What Can You Do With An Extra 24-Hours?

Leap years are a bit of a con. Although technically we all get an extra day once every four years, 5 times out of 7 that’s just going to mean an extra day working for The Man. Yet in a world where we’re all short of time, I still think that extra 24 hours can be a bit of a gift. The world has moved on a bit from a time when February 29th was the only moment for women to propose – so here are some more modern – and hopefully spiritually edifying things you could commit to doing this Monday which will make great use of the extra time. Some are easier than others; some will enrich your own day and others are more outward-focused. (via: Martin Saunders – Christian Today)

Leap Year

Source: CraigRJD / Getty

And in a fabulous coincidence, there are 29 of them…

1. Spend no money

Harder than it sounds; see if you can get through the entire day without spending a penny.

2. Hide your phone

Put it away, and don’t look at it until Tuesday morning. Alternatively, fast from social media for the rest of the day.

3. Call someone you really love

You know that person you always mean to call but life gets in the way? Ring them today – you’ve got extra time!

4. Say “hi” to your neighbors

You’ve lived next door to them for 14 years. Today’s the day you finally make contact.

ALSO: Your Happiness Matters to God & Important Scriptures Every Christian Couple Should Have

5. Concede a point

The world is far too full of bullish arguments where no-one backs down; so today, deliberately submit to someone in either online or offline discussion.

6. Pray for North Korea

Perhaps the most dangerous country on earth needs our prayers, as do its millions of residents. Pray too for Christians, persecuted horrifically for their faith there.

7. Sign a petition

So many campaigns need for your support; search online for one you agree with – sign and share it.

8. Watch / listen to this

Perhaps the best, funniest, most inventive and thought provoking Christian music video ever.

9. Make something

A cake, a card, a song – it doesn’t matter. Use your creativity.

10. Spend time with someone elderly

Older people have so much wisdom; and they’re often overlooked and quite lonely. Address all these things with a single visit.

MORE HERE

Leap Day , Leap Day 2016 , Leap Year

