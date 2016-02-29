A high speed chase ended in a crash in Redford.

The chase started on I-696 in Farmington Hills when the driver of the vehicle exited I-96 and crashed into a Coca-Cola truck.

MSP troopers found one suspect hiding under a trampoline and two other suspects were captured after short foot chases. (via: WXYZ.com)

