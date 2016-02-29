Bebe Winans Heard God Say, ‘Don’t Be Upset When People Misunderstand You… I Didn’t Give This To Them’

BeBe Winans Preps Autobiographical Play, New Standards Album (via: Michael P Coleman – eurthisnthat.com)

*BeBe Winans has never cared what people — including the church — thought about him or his artistry.

“I was never afraid — and to this day, I’m never afraid to try something new or to go where I believe I need to go,” Winans told me when I sat down with him recently. “I’ve never been afraid of what people thought. I’ve never been driven by success. I enjoy it, but that’s not my driving force. I need to tell the story of where I am.”

Winans’ story is quite the page-turner. His family is a dynasty of sorts within the gospel music community. Four of his older brothers formed the legendary group The Winans and quickly moved from the Detroit music scene to the national stage with 1981’s landmark “The Question Is.”

BeBe followed a few years later, with a cover of a song from the soundtrack of the feature film An Officer And A Gentleman, “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. Winans and his sister CeCe transformed the pop romantic ballad into a stirring plea to our Father that foretold their amazing musical ministry.

A couple of years later, BeBe & CeCe released the first of a series of slickly produced, genre-defying albums — BeBe & CeCe Winans, Heaven, Different Lifestyles, First Christmas, and Relationships — that featured singles that topped both the gospel and R & B charts, at a time when that type of cross-over success was frowned upon by the church.

“It was confusing in the beginning,” he reflected. “CeCe and I would be talking to magazines, and the secular magazine would say ‘These gospel artists are incredible’ and the gospel magazine would say ‘These demons…’.”

“I felt a little lost,” Winans shared, “but I heard God say ‘Don’t be upset when people misunderstand you. They should misunderstand you, because I didn’t give this to them. I gave it to you.’ From that moment on, I wasn’t worried about what people thought. I’m doing what I’ve been called to do and what I’ve been given to do. I’d meet people who said ‘I was going to commit suicide, and I put ‘Heaven’ on, and it changed my mind.’ No preacher from the pulpit can tell me anything.”

“It’s not easy being misunderstood,” Winans continued, “but it’s ok when you know you’re in good company. God was misunderstood, and He did no wrong. I’m ok with that. I’m not worried about the church being mad at me, because they’ve been mad at me ever since I’ve been on the scene!”

With all of Winans successes, he confided that he’s nervous all over again, this time about the opening of a musical he wrote about his life and that of his famous family, entitled Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story. It’s the type of uncharted territory that Winans has thrived in, so I know he’ll be fine. The play opens on April 13 in Atlanta, and is also scheduled to run in DC in July.

“There’s a song in the musical called ‘Applause’, Winans shared. “The song is about our journey. It says ‘the same hands that greet you with love may be the same hands that draw your blood. Never live for what people say. Guard your heart with these few words I pray. Don’t live for applause’.”

