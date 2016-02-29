Bishop Marvin L. Sapp’s Full Service Salon Looking For Talented Stylists & More

The advertisement says Bishop Marvin L. Sapp’s New Salon, “Samson & Delilah’s” is piquing the interest of ‘Barbers, Hair Stylists or Nail Technicians’ in Western Michigan, Indiana or Illinois area that are looking for a place to “Showcase Their Skills.” (via: Black Gospel Promo)

That You?

Send your resume and credentials to samsonanddelilahsone@gmail.com

ALSO: 4 Reasons Marvin Sapp Is The Most Romantic Gospel Star Ever & It’s Official! Marvin Sapp Is A Bishop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!