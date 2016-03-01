CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Melissa Harris-Perry & MSNBC Part Ways & National Black Church Initiative Leader Says, ‘No Tears Here’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Melissa Harris-Perry and MSNBC have gone their separate ways. (EEW Magazine)

'Cocktails, Cinema & Revolution,' A Celebration Of Black Excellence

Source: J. Countess / Getty

While some are outraged over the exit of the African-American host of the “Melissa Harris-Perry Show,” the leader of The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, says he isn’t shedding any tears.

In an email sent to followers Monday, Feb. 29, Rev. Anthony Evans wrote, “At the height of the numerous debates on same-sex marriage, Melissa Harris-Perry degraded the black church for their moral stance and opposition with regards to this issue.”

ALSO: NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith”

He continued, “Ms. Harris-Perry hosted a nationally televised program that never allowed for the voices of the black church to be heard. Nowhere did we find that she invited us to be guests on her show. These actions served as indication of seeming conscious efforts to silence the black church.

“Simply put, the actions of her and many of her supporters who advocate same-sex marriage vilified and relegated the characterization of the black church to bigots and hate-mongers. This is not the role or purpose of the church that has inadvertently gotten conveyed to the public through the actions of Ms. Perry.”

SEE: Mayor Duggan, leaders kick off effort to provide 8,000 summer jobs to Detroit’s youth

Before the official cancellation happened, Harris-Perry was angry that her program had been pre-empted in recent weeks for MSNBC’s up-to-the-minute coverage of the presidential primaries. When asked by the network’s management to participate in the coverage this past weekend, she publicly refused and demanded that her show’s format be honored.

“Our show was taken – without comment or discussion or notice – in the midst of an election season,” Harris-Perry said in an email to her staff that was posted on her Twitter page on Friday.

MORE HERE

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Melissa Harris-Perry , MSNBC , National Black Church Initiative , NBCI , The Melissa Harris-Perry Show

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close