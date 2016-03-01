Melissa Harris-Perry & MSNBC Part Ways & National Black Church Initiative Leader Says, ‘No Tears Here’

Melissa Harris-Perry and MSNBC have gone their separate ways. (EEW Magazine)

While some are outraged over the exit of the African-American host of the “Melissa Harris-Perry Show,” the leader of The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, says he isn’t shedding any tears.

In an email sent to followers Monday, Feb. 29, Rev. Anthony Evans wrote, “At the height of the numerous debates on same-sex marriage, Melissa Harris-Perry degraded the black church for their moral stance and opposition with regards to this issue.”

He continued, “Ms. Harris-Perry hosted a nationally televised program that never allowed for the voices of the black church to be heard. Nowhere did we find that she invited us to be guests on her show. These actions served as indication of seeming conscious efforts to silence the black church.

“Simply put, the actions of her and many of her supporters who advocate same-sex marriage vilified and relegated the characterization of the black church to bigots and hate-mongers. This is not the role or purpose of the church that has inadvertently gotten conveyed to the public through the actions of Ms. Perry.”

Before the official cancellation happened, Harris-Perry was angry that her program had been pre-empted in recent weeks for MSNBC’s up-to-the-minute coverage of the presidential primaries. When asked by the network’s management to participate in the coverage this past weekend, she publicly refused and demanded that her show’s format be honored.

“Our show was taken – without comment or discussion or notice – in the midst of an election season,” Harris-Perry said in an email to her staff that was posted on her Twitter page on Friday.

