5 Things Christians Should Consider During This Election Season

Whether we like it or not, the 2016 U.S. Presidential election cycle is upon us. Some greet this with a weary sigh while others, like me, love the drama of another historic moment in America’s story. (Relevant Magazine)

Regardless of where you fall on the scale of interest, the most important question is how Christians should conduct themselves during this election season. The world is watching God’s people, not just for how they vote, but for how they act both online and in conversations with family and friends.

So how now should we behave? I’m far from a perfect model, come election time, but I’ve come up with these five things to consider in 2016:

Remember What We are Doing

What are we doing when we get involved, research the issues and vote for a candidate for President? We’re choosing an imperfect leader to lead imperfect people. We get in trouble when we imagine we are doing anything else. In my experience, I’ve seen two equally wrong approaches to politics. Some are tempted to look at candidates as saviors. “If we can just get ____ elected, then ____ will happen.” This only ever leads to dismay and disappointment.

The Christian Gospel reminds us that, at best, human leaders are imperfect stewards of power that belongs to God (Romans 13). What’s more, no leader can fulfill all of our hopes and dreams. Even the greatest leaders in human history had deep flaws and could only make partial improvements to the quality of life of their people.

Christians vote best when they know that the city they are looking for is not a new and improved America, but that city whose builder and maker is God (Hebrews 11:10).

Ironically, it is a false utopian approach to politics that often leads to the equally wrong, but opposite tendency: cynicism. Frankly, I hear a lot more cynicism these days than utopianism. We’ve been set up for this by assuming too much from our leaders, by projecting on them more than they were created to do.

There is good reason to doubt candidates. We live in a post-Watergate world where we’ve been disappointed and betrayed by leaders at the highest levels of power. Far too few heroes have not been exposed as people of weak character.

However, sometimes cynicism blinds us to what is possible in politics. Sure, it can be a dirty business, but to disengage is to abdicate the stewardship we have as citizens of a democracy. To disengage is also an endorsement of the status quo.

Politics can be leveraged for the common good. If we understand what are doing, if we have reasonable expectations for our leaders, and if we faithfully steward our vote, God can use us to accomplish good in the world.

Consider the Wide Range of Issues that Affect Human Dignity and Flourishing

The tendency in politics is for interest groups to look out for their own self-interests, but Christians should think not only of themselves but what is best for the flourishing of our communities.

This means we not only adopt an approach that asks how a candidate best helps our own families, but deeper questions about the common good. Which candidate champions human dignity—for the unborn, for the trafficked, for the impoverished and for the marginalized?

What’s more, we should avoid latching onto the sound bites and catch phrases of each campaign, but look deeper into the men and women running for office. We should examine their records of public governance and private enterprise.

The temptation around election time is to gravitate toward personalities instead of issues, to choose a “team” rather than to make a careful and sober analysis of each candidate.

