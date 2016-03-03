CLOSE
New TV Series, “Saints & Sinners,” Explores The Darker Side Of Ministry [[VIDEO]]

Pursuit of power mixes with deceit, greed, corruption and murder, all set against a backdrop of a large southern church. (EEW MAGAZINE)

Premiering this Sunday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. (ET), “Saints & Sinners,” is Bounce TV’s first original drama which takes place at the fictional Greater Hope Baptist Church in Cypress, GA, a large southern town outside Atlanta. As times changed and Cypress grew, so did Greater Hope’s influence.

With the return of a prodigal son and a shocking crime that rattles the core of the community, long-kept secrets, deceit, jealousy and compromising sexual affairs threaten to demolish the heart of the church and shatter the lives of those within it.

Here’s a sneak peek:

