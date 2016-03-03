When To Watch The Stellar Awards? [[Schedule]]

TV ONE National:

Sunday, March 6th @ 6pm, (EST)

Sunday, March 6th @ 8pm, (EST)

Sunday, March 6th @ 10pm, (EST)

Bounce TV:

March 28 – April 10, 2016

Per State Here~~> TheStellarAwards.com

ALSO: The 2016 Stellar Awards List Of Winners & NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith”

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!