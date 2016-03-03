CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
When To Watch The Stellar Awards? [[Schedule]]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

TV ONE National:

Sunday, March 6th @ 6pm, (EST)

Sunday, March 6th @ 8pm, (EST)

Sunday, March 6th @ 10pm, (EST)

Bounce TV:

March 28 – April 10, 2016

Per State Here~~> TheStellarAwards.com

ALSO: The 2016 Stellar Awards List Of Winners & NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith”

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards
5 photos

 

