Detroit’s Historic Fox Theatre Expecting Drama & Zingers During The GOP Debate Tonight

Final preparations are under way inside Detroit’s historic Fox Theatre for the next Republican primary debate, or political slugfest! (WXYZ.com)

The surviving cast of presidential candidates is scheduled to be on hand. Businessman Donald Trump, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and Ohio Governor John Kasich will do battle on a live broadcast hosted by Fox News at 9:00 pm. Thursday.

The field is now down to four. Detroit native Dr. Ben Carson will not appear in the Thursday debate. He released a statement today saying he “does not see a path forward” following his poor delegate showing on Super Tuesday.

Trump comes into Michigan, a traditionally blue state in national elections, with a 10 point lead over his GOP rivals.

With hot button issues such as immigration and the Flint water crisis, it is possibly the most ethnically diverse state to host a presidential forum during the campaign for the White House.

