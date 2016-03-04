Rickey Smiley: On The Stellar Awards & How He Balances His Busy Life [[Interview]]

CLOSE
Today I had the opportunity to chat with Comedian and Radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley about hosting the Stellar Awards with Sherri Shepherd, which airs on TV One this Sunday. We also jumped into his successful one-hour docs-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real,” that takes a humorous look at the hectic life of Smiley’s personal life as single father to five children and how he balances it all.

Check out our Conversation Here:

Stellar Award Hosts

Source: Staff / TVOne.TV

Take a look at this clip from the ‘Rickey Smiley For Real.’

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards
5 photos

 

