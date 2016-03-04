Peters Statement on HHS Dept. Announcement of Expanded Medicaid Eligibility in Flint

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) today released the following statement following an announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that they have approved the State of Michigan’s waiver request to expand additional Medicaid eligibility for pregnant women and residents impacted by the Flint water crisis up to age 21:

“One of the most effective ways to help minimize the long-term impacts of lead exposure is quality, accessible health care. I am pleased that today’s announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services will extend the age and income limits for Medicaid eligibility so more Flint residents can get the health care they need in the wake of this crisis. I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to secure federal resources and help the community of Flint move beyond this crisis.”

Last month, Peters joined Senator Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Congressman Dan Kildee (MI) in sending a letter urging HHS Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell to approve the State of Michigan’s waiver request for expanded Medicaid eligibility in Flint. The full text of the letter is available here.

