Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on Medicaid Expansion for Flint

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has approved extended Medicaid coverage and services to Flint families impacted by the city’s water crisis:

“Flint’s most vulnerable residents, including children and pregnant women, will now have greater access to a broad range of health care services to help them mitigate the effects of lead exposure. This Medicaid expansion is critical to ensuring that Flint families exposed to high lead levels get the care and support they need, including blood lead level monitoring and comprehensive health services. I appreciate the swift action by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the federal government to extend these health and developmental services for Flint residents.”

In February, Congressman Kildee, along with Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, wrote to HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell asking for them to “swiftly accept” Michigan’s waiver for additional coverage for Flint’s children up to the age of 21. Approximately 15,000 additional children and pregnant women will be eligible for Medicaid coverage and 30,000 current Medicaid beneficiaries in the area will be eligible for expanded services under this new waiver agreement.

