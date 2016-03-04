CLOSE
Detroit
Home

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on Medicaid Expansion for Flint

0 reads
Leave a comment

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on Medicaid Expansion for Flint

Rep. Dan Kildee...

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has approved extended Medicaid coverage and services to Flint families impacted by the city’s water crisis:

 “Flint’s most vulnerable residents, including children and pregnant women, will now have greater access to a broad range of health care services to help them mitigate the effects of lead exposure. This Medicaid expansion is critical to ensuring that Flint families exposed to high lead levels get the care and support they need, including blood lead level monitoring and comprehensive health services. I appreciate the swift action by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the federal government to extend these health and developmental services for Flint residents.”

In February, Congressman Kildee, along with Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, wrote to HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell asking for them to “swiftly accept” Michigan’s waiver for additional coverage for Flint’s children up to the age of 21. Approximately 15,000 additional children and pregnant women will be eligible for Medicaid coverage and 30,000 current Medicaid beneficiaries in the area will be eligible for expanded services under this new waiver agreement.

Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee on Medicaid Expansion for Flint was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close