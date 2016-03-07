Pastor Shirley Caesar, ‘I Don’t Ever Want To Mar The Name Of Jesus’ [[Video]]

Pastor Shirley Caesar just isn’t wrapped up in her own stardom. (eewmagazine.com)

In a recent interview on The Donnie McClurkin Show, the 11-time GRAMMY® Award-winner got emotional discussing her passion for God.

When asked what legacy she wants to leave behind, the 77-year-old fought back tears and said, “My main thing Donnie is that I never make the Christian family ashamed. I don’t ever want to mar the name of Jesus.”

The Donnie McClurkin Show can be heard Weekdays at 5 AM on Praise 102.7!

Caesar, continued, “I want my legacy to be that she pleased the Lord. That’s my prayer.”

MORE HERE

ALSO: Donnie Mcclurkin Says Preachers Of Atlanta Is VulGar And Despicable (Watch) & Greater Grace Temple’s Y.M.A.C.K Pop-up store for the needy

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!