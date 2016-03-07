CLOSE
Pastor Shirley Caesar, ‘I Don’t Ever Want To Mar The Name Of Jesus’ [[Video]]

Pastor Shirley Caesar just isn’t wrapped up in her own stardom. (eewmagazine.com)

In a recent interview on The Donnie McClurkin Show, the 11-time GRAMMY® Award-winner got emotional discussing her passion for God.

When asked what legacy she wants to leave behind, the 77-year-old fought back tears and said, “My main thing Donnie is that I never make the Christian family ashamed. I don’t ever want to mar the name of Jesus.”

The Donnie McClurkin Show can be heard Weekdays at 5 AM on Praise 102.7!

Caesar, continued, “I want my legacy to be that she pleased the Lord. That’s my prayer.”

