1 Peter 3:1–6 ‘Husbands Should Be Heads, Not Idols’ [[Video Bible Study]]

Submission is a controversial and sensitive subject in our society. As we define what it is, it is just as important for us to clarify what it is not. In this lab, John Piper walks carefully through 1 Peter 3:1–6 one more time to address potential objections to Peter’s radical vision for submission. (DesiringGod.org)

Principle for Bible Reading

Anytime we come to a controversial passage or doctrine in the Bible, we have to stop and ask even more questions. For instance, it is often illuminating, in addition to determining what the verses do say, to also ask what the verses are not saying. In this case, you might start by defining what submission is, but then you might also ask what submission is not, according to Peter.

Pastor Mia Wright On How Relationships Impact The Success Of Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Use These 9 Biblical Lessons For A Happy & Whole Marriage

