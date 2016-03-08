CLOSE
Homepage lead
Home

Secretary Hillary Clinton on What Gives Her the Drive to Want To Be President [[Exclusive Interview]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

On International Women’s Day and Voting Day in Michigan, I had the honor to speak to Secretary Hillary Clinton on why she wants to be president, what she wants to say to women like us – working, taking care of family all while trying to keep it together – and what she wants to say to those on the fence about voting today.

Listen Here:

African Americans For Hillary Grassroots Organizing Meeting With Hillary Clinton

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

ALSO: NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith” & Meet 5 Millennials Of Color Working On Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

14 photos Launch gallery

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Continue reading Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Hillary Clinton , International Women’s Day , presidential election , Primary Voting In Detroit , Secretary Hillary Clinton , voting

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close