Secretary Hillary Clinton on What Gives Her the Drive to Want To Be President [[Exclusive Interview]]

On International Women’s Day and Voting Day in Michigan, I had the honor to speak to Secretary Hillary Clinton on why she wants to be president, what she wants to say to women like us – working, taking care of family all while trying to keep it together – and what she wants to say to those on the fence about voting today.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/hillary-clinton-interview.mp3

ALSO: NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith” & Meet 5 Millennials Of Color Working On Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements 14 photos Launch gallery Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements 1. Azealia Banks 1 of 14 2. Beyonce for Hillary Clinton 2 of 14 3. Snoop Dogg for Hillary Clinton 3 of 14 4. Jennifer Lopez for Hillary Clinton 4 of 14 5. Kerry Washington for Hillary Clinton 5 of 14 6. Uzo Aduba 6 of 14 7. John Legend for Hillary Clinton 7 of 14 8. Killer Mike 8 of 14 9. Katy Perry 9 of 14 10. Kim Kardashian West 10 of 14 11. TI 11 of 14 12. K. Michelle 12 of 14 13. Britney Spears 13 of 14 14. Kendall Jenner for Hillary Clinton 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

