Secretary Hillary Clinton on What Gives Her the Drive to Want To Be President [[Exclusive Interview]]

On International Women’s Day and Voting Day in Michigan, I had the honor to speak to Secretary Hillary Clinton on why she wants to be president, what she wants to say to women like us – working, taking care of family all while trying to keep it together – and what she wants to say to those on the fence about voting today.
Listen Here:
ALSO: NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith” & Meet 5 Millennials Of Color Working On Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign
