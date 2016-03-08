CLOSE
Detroit
New Michigan Radio Ad on Key Debate Moment: Hillary Clinton Only Candidate to Support Auto Rescue

DETROIT, MI – Hillary for America began airing a new radio ad in Michigan, “Came Through,” highlighting that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate who voted to fund the rescue of the auto industry. The ad features Clinton in a key moment of the debate last night saying,

“When it came down to it, you were either for saving the auto industry or you were against it. … I voted to save the auto industry.” 

Senator Sanders opposed the measure.

The ad refers to President-elect Obama’s call to Congress in January 2009 to approve the release of funding to help stabilize the economy and, among other things, rescue the failing automotive industry.  While Clinton supported the measure, Senator Sanders voted to block the funds. Michigan Senators Stabenow and Levin both argued on behalf of the funding specifically because of its impact on the auto industry.

Sanders Accepts Endorsement of Michigan Multi-Faith Leaders

After the debate, the Detroit Free Press wrote: “In short, a Senator or congressman could not vote to rescue GM and Chrysler without voting to provide the money to keep the nation’s largest investment banks from failing. Sen. Clinton voted yes. Sen. Sanders voted no.”

In addition after the debate, Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow highlighted the differences in the records of the two candidates on MSNBC saying, “It was very clear that in order to do what we needed to do for the auto industry, we had to have that pass and so she’s absolutely right and she was there with us every step of the way. In fact, I co-chaired the bipartisan manufacturing caucus, and Hillary was one of the very first members when we formed that caucus, because she really understood, and really understands today the fundamental nature of making things in America. We don’t have a middle class unless we make things. When the choice was there, she voted with us and he did not.”

Listen to the ad HERE.

