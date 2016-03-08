CLOSE
Detroit
Home

Sanders Accepts Endorsement of Michigan Multi-Faith Leaders

1 reads
Leave a comment

Sanders Accepts Endorsement of Michigan Multi-Faith Leaders

March 7, 2016

US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE

Source: TASOS KATOPODIS / Getty

DETROIT – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign welcomes the endorsement of a number of multi-faith leaders on the eve of the Michigan primary. Imam Dawud Walid, head of the Michigan Council on American-Islamic Relations, Pastor Edwin Rowe, former pastor of Central United Methodist Church and  Rev. Robert Smith, head of prominent civil rights activist church New Bethel Baptist, all endorsed Sanders in the spirit of solidarity.

“Sen. Sanders represents the principles that embody the way American politics is supposed to run,” said Imam Dawud Walid. “He embodies, courage, independence, honesty and consistency.”

STUDY: More Minority Parents Say College Necessary To Succeed

Pastor Rowe called Sen. Sanders “the only candidate who is challenging the status quo, fighting Wall St. and arguing that Americans deserve comprehensive health care.”

The multi-faith leaders spoke of the need for a leader who would challenge corporate America and Wall St. greed, who would fight for working families and who would ensure that our country would not enter another costly military intervention.

“The candidate who stands for these issues and speaks most to American values is Sen. Bernie Sanders,” said Smith. “We need to come together to make him our next president, so that we can make our country a more perfect union.”

 

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

14 photos Launch gallery

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Continue reading Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Presidential Election 2016: Celebrity Endorsements

Sanders Accepts Endorsement of Michigan Multi-Faith Leaders was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

multi-faith leaders , Sen. Bernie Sanders

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close