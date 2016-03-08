Sanders Accepts Endorsement of Michigan Multi-Faith Leaders

DETROIT – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign welcomes the endorsement of a number of multi-faith leaders on the eve of the Michigan primary. Imam Dawud Walid, head of the Michigan Council on American-Islamic Relations, Pastor Edwin Rowe, former pastor of Central United Methodist Church and Rev. Robert Smith, head of prominent civil rights activist church New Bethel Baptist, all endorsed Sanders in the spirit of solidarity.

“Sen. Sanders represents the principles that embody the way American politics is supposed to run,” said Imam Dawud Walid. “He embodies, courage, independence, honesty and consistency.”

Pastor Rowe called Sen. Sanders “the only candidate who is challenging the status quo, fighting Wall St. and arguing that Americans deserve comprehensive health care.”

The multi-faith leaders spoke of the need for a leader who would challenge corporate America and Wall St. greed, who would fight for working families and who would ensure that our country would not enter another costly military intervention.

“The candidate who stands for these issues and speaks most to American values is Sen. Bernie Sanders,” said Smith. “We need to come together to make him our next president, so that we can make our country a more perfect union.”