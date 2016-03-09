Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out About His Church Voting To Remove Him & His Wife… Again! [[Video]]

An East Knoxville congregation voted again to oust their pastor Monday night, after a Knox County judge ruled last month it wasn’t his place to get involved. (BlackChristianNews.com)

Only four out of 135 members voted Monday to keep Pastor Valentino McNeal at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Dandridge Avenue.

He created a sense of tension and conflict and what have you with his own works, so he should not be surprised at all that the church has grown tired of his rhetoric. – Member Theotis Robinson Jr.

via: Youtube/Knoxville News Sentinel

In May 2015, members first voted to oust McNeal. He declined to leave.

Some members then chose to file suit in Knox County Chancery Court against him, accusing him of spending money without members’ approval but Knox County Chancellor Mike Moyers dismissed the suit, saying the dispute was not a matter for the court to handle.

McNeal says he’ll be back at the church Wednesday for Bible study. Church members say they’ll have security on the property if McNeal shows up and detain him for trespassing.

