CLOSE
Recipes
Home

Buffalo Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese Cilantro Ranch

0 reads
Leave a comment
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD WITH BLUE CHEESE CILANTRO RANCH

Source: carlsbadcravings.com / http://www.carlsbadcravings.com

 

Ingredients

  • Buffalo Chicken Salad
  • 1 recipe Buffalo Chicken (click HERE), sliced or chopped
  • 1 large head romaine lettuce, chopped (about 8 cups)
  • Fresh corn kernels from 1 ear of corn
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped

Click here for  more ingredients and directions

Soul Food Table

Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

5 photos Launch gallery

Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

Continue reading Bassman’s Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

Buffalo Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese Cilantro Ranch was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

blue cheese , Buffalo Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese Cilantro Ranch , Chicken Salad , Cilantro , I Eat Houston , Ranch

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close