Child Found Smuggled In Woman’s Carry On Bag On Flight to France

A young child was discovered in a woman’s hand luggage on a Paris-bound Air France flight on Monday, having apparently been smuggled on board without a valid ticket. (BuzzFeed.com)
Air France indicates that an adult is reported to have travelled accompanied with a child hidden in a bag without a valid transport ticket. The company requested the presence of the French authorities on the flight’s arrival.
A man claiming to be a passenger on the plane said, “The cloth bag belonged to a woman sitting at the back of the plane.” “At one point she opened the bag and her neighbor on the other row of seats saw something moving inside. He alerted flight attendants, who then discovered a baby.”
Air France said Thursday that it was fully cooperating with the relevant authorities.
Also: New York City Flight Attendant Sierra Shields Disappears & Air Zimbabwe Makes History With First All-Female Flight Crew
20 Fly Bomber Jackets You'll Fall In Love With
20 Fly Bomber Jackets You'll Fall In Love With
1. 20 Fly Bomber Jackets You'll Fall In Love With1 of 21
2. Topshop, $1002 of 21
3. Topshop, $55 (Sale Alert!)3 of 21
4. Topshop, $60 (Sale Alert!)4 of 21
5. River Island, $1205 of 21
6. Reformation for Nasty Gal, $76 (Sale Alert!)6 of 21
7. Nasty Gal, $587 of 21
8. Nasty Gal, $788 of 21
9. Mango, $809 of 21
10. Mango, $60 (Sale Alert!)10 of 21
11. Mango, $50 (Sale Alert!)11 of 21
12. Lucy Paris, $7812 of 21
13. Leith, $7813 of 21
14. Lark, $6814 of 21
15. Kenneth Cole, $9815 of 21
16. Juicy Couture, $95 (Sale Alert!)16 of 21
17. Halogen, $9917 of 21
18. Gap, 9818 of 21
19. Boohoo, $5519 of 21
20. Boohoo, $5520 of 21
21. BCBGeneration, $10821 of 21
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”
Highlights Delivered Daily!
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!