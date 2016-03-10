Child Found Smuggled In Woman’s Carry On Bag On Flight to France

A young child was discovered in a woman’s hand luggage on a Paris-bound Air France flight on Monday, having apparently been smuggled on board without a valid ticket. (BuzzFeed.com)

Air France indicates that an adult is reported to have travelled accompanied with a child hidden in a bag without a valid transport ticket. The company requested the presence of the French authorities on the flight’s arrival.

A man claiming to be a passenger on the plane said, “The cloth bag belonged to a woman sitting at the back of the plane.” “At one point she opened the bag and her neighbor on the other row of seats saw something moving inside. He alerted flight attendants, who then discovered a baby.”

Air France said Thursday that it was fully cooperating with the relevant authorities.

