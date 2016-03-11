James Fortune Asks For Prayer In An Emotional Periscope Video

After pleading guilty to assaulting his wife, James Fortune took to Periscope with an emotional video:

James Fortune – If you’re up with me please pray

Also See: James Fortune Pleads Guilty To Assaulting His Wife [VIDEO] & James Fortune reveals what he needs help with from God

