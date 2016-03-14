CLOSE
Detroit
Home

YMACK Pop-Up Store Getting Families In Need Ready For Easter

0 reads
Leave a comment

When you think of missionary work, do you create a vision of the older lady or gentleman downing work across the country… perhaps all over the world? Well YMACK (Young Missionaries Advancing Christ’s Kingdom) is redefining the role of the missionary with innovative ideas to help the metro-Detroit area. This weekend is their Second Annual Pop-Up Easter Store to assist less fortunate families in our community by providing new and gently used clothing items for the upcoming holiday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last year they were able to provide over 200 families with suits, dresses, and accessories for absolutely free. This year proves to be much bigger than last with new & gently used clothing from all over the area coming in.

Check out my conversation with the director of YMACK, Daryel Peake:

Pop up Store 05

SEE: Greater Grace Temple’s Y.M.A.C.K Pop-up store for the needy & Pastor Shirley Caesar, ‘I Don’t Ever Want To Mar The Name Of Jesus’ [[Video]]

Radio One Detroit St. Jude’s RadioThon [PHOTOS]
4 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Daryel Peake , greater grace , Pop-Up Easter Store , YMACK

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close