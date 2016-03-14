YMACK Pop-Up Store Getting Families In Need Ready For Easter

When you think of missionary work, do you create a vision of the older lady or gentleman downing work across the country… perhaps all over the world? Well YMACK (Young Missionaries Advancing Christ’s Kingdom) is redefining the role of the missionary with innovative ideas to help the metro-Detroit area. This weekend is their Second Annual Pop-Up Easter Store to assist less fortunate families in our community by providing new and gently used clothing items for the upcoming holiday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last year they were able to provide over 200 families with suits, dresses, and accessories for absolutely free. This year proves to be much bigger than last with new & gently used clothing from all over the area coming in.

Check out my conversation with the director of YMACK, Daryel Peake: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/pop-up-easter-store.mp3

