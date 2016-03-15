CLOSE
For First Time The NFL Acknowledges A Link Between Football & Brain Disease

The NFL’s top health and safety officer acknowledged Monday there is a link between football-related head trauma and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE — the first time a senior league official has conceded football’s connection to the devastating brain disease. (ESPN.Go.com – Steve Fainaru)

The admission came during a round-table discussion on concussions convened by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce. Jeff Miller, the NFL’s senior vice president for health and safety, was asked by Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., if the link between football and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE has been established.

“The answer to that question is certainly yes,” Miller said.

