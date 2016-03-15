For First Time The NFL Acknowledges A Link Between Football & Brain Disease

The NFL’s top health and safety officer acknowledged Monday there is a link between football-related head trauma and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE — the first time a senior league official has conceded football’s connection to the devastating brain disease. (ESPN.Go.com – Steve Fainaru)

The admission came during a round-table discussion on concussions convened by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce. Jeff Miller, the NFL’s senior vice president for health and safety, was asked by Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., if the link between football and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE has been established.

“The answer to that question is certainly yes,” Miller said.

MORE HERE

ALSO: A Little Positivity: Retired Police Officer Uses Football To Help Kids Fight Online Bullying & Serena Williams “Surprised & Shocked” By Maria Sharapova’s Announcement

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!