I’m So Sorry, Sorry, Sorry, But You Still Get Jail Time [[Video]]

A convicted felon seemed to feel particularly soulful at his sentencing last week for unlawful imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon. (MLive.com)

Brian Earl Taylor, 21, surprised a courtroom of onlookers when he sang a song for Washtenaw County Trial Court Judge Darlene O’Brien after addressing the court at his March 10 hearing.

Taylor was sentenced two years in prison for illegally carrying a concealed weapon and 18 months to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment. Five other charges against him in the case were dismissed.

Taylor will serve time for his parole violation before the weapons charge. He will then serve time for unlawful imprisonment.

He is also scheduled for a final pretrial on March 24 in a separate case in Washtenaw County for stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

