Detroit AKAs Donate $5,000 to 490 Challenge to Test Rape Kits

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, Lambda Pi Omega Chapter donates $5,000 to “Enough Said: African American 490 Challenge” to Secure Justice for Victims of Untested Rape Kits

DETROIT, MI – March 13, 2016 – Lambda Pi Omega Chapter (Detroit, Michigan) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® donated the largest single chapter donation to date from one of the nine historically African American sororities and fraternities. The $5,000 donation will be used to help reduce the backlog of untested rape kits and prevent future sexual assaults in Wayne County. The donation, given to the African American 490 Challenge, supports the efforts to raise $657,000 to test the remaining 1,340 rape kits and is a part of the larger Enough SAID goal to raise $10 million. Kim Trent, President and Darci McConnell, Vice President, accepted the donation on behalf of the 490 Challenge.

IN More News: #DemocracySpring To Prepare “Largest Civil Disobedience Action Of The Century”

“We have some survivors whose kits have been sitting on a shelf for 20 years, and this donation will bring us one step closer to giving them closure,” said Trent. “We are truly grateful to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Lambda Pi Omega chapter for helping to bring these individuals justice.”

Pictured from left to right: Past Connection Committee Chairman, Maureen Stapleton; Vice President 490 Challenge, Darci McConnell; Connection Committee Chairman, Patricia Pickett; President Lambda Pi Omega, Peggy M. Brown; President 490 Challenge, Kim Trent; Vice President Lambda Pi Omega Chapter, Dolores Sturdivant

Peggy M. Brown, President of Lambda Pi Omega Chapter stated, “The African American 490 Challenge is an excellent vehicle for many rape kits to now be tested and a considerable number of survivors to have a chance at seeing their offenders brought to justice. With over 80 percent of the survivors associated with these kits being women of color, our chapter did not hesitate to give more.” Patricia Pickett, Connection Committee chairman added “Historically, African American women have played a major role in shaping civil rights and social justice policies in this country. The members of the oldest African American Greek Letter Sorority are maintaining the legacy by taking decisive action to support the forgotten victims.”

In 2009, more than 11,000 unopened, untested rape kits were discovered in a Detroit Police Department storage unit. The kits represented thousands of unprosecuted sexual assault cases, and potentially thousands of sex offenders still on the streets. Economic constraints in Detroit and Wayne County have limited funding available to address this backlog. From this need, Enough SAID was created.

About Lambda Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Lambda Pi Omega Chapter is the second graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® in Detroit, Michigan. Lambda Pi Omega Chapter has served the community of Metro Detroit since its chartering on September 10, 1977 and has grown from its original twenty-five charter members to a working membership of over one hundred and fifty successfully rendering “supreme service” to our local communities. For more information on Lambda Pi Omega please visit http://www.akalpo1908.org.

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (3/12-3/18)

Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going 24 photos Launch gallery Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going 1. Who Am I? 1 of 24 2. Gabrielle Union Wade 2 of 24 3. Who Am I? 3 of 24 4. Ava Duvernay 4 of 24 5. Who Am I? 5 of 24 6. Mary J. Blige 6 of 24 7. Who Am I? 7 of 24 8. Whoopi Goldberg 8 of 24 9. Who Am I? 9 of 24 10. Zendaya 10 of 24 11. Who Am I? 11 of 24 12. Kerry Washington 12 of 24 13. Who Am I? 13 of 24 14. Shonda Rhimes 14 of 24 15. Who Am I? 15 of 24 16. Michelle Obama 16 of 24 17. Who Am I? 17 of 24 18. Beyonce 18 of 24 19. Who Am I? 19 of 24 20. Who Am I? 20 of 24 21. Oprah 21 of 24 22. Who Am I? 22 of 24 23. Who Am I? 23 of 24 24. Tyra Banks 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going Who Am I? Quotes From Inspiring Women To Keep You Going

Detroit AKAs Donate $5,000 to 490 Challenge to Test Rape Kits was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com