Jamal Bryant on James Fortune’s domestic violence guilty plea: ‘The church is being silent’ [VIDEO]

After Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist James Fortune pled guilty to assaulting his wife Cheryl Fortune last week, many within the Body of Christ went quiet. (via: EEWMagazine.com)

But social activist and Baltimore-based pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant said in a recent Periscope video, “I cannot afford with what is taking place in this hour to go silent and the church is being silent.”

The 44-year-old Empowerment Temple leader who told his followers, “I have a friendship and a relationship with both James and Cheryl Fortune,” did not, in any way, gloss over the issue at hand.

“Let me say uniformly, domestic violence is wrong. Domestic violence is out of order. Domestic violence is not the will of God,” said Bryant, who is known for speaking candidly about issues affecting the African-American community and the Black church.

