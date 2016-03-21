CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Jamal Bryant on James Fortune’s domestic violence guilty plea: ‘The church is being silent’ [VIDEO]

5 reads
Leave a comment

After Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist James Fortune pled guilty to assaulting his wife Cheryl Fortune last week, many within the Body of Christ went quiet. (via: EEWMagazine.com)

But social activist and Baltimore-based pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant said in a recent Periscope video, “I cannot afford with what is taking place in this hour to go silent and the church is being silent.”

The 44-year-old Empowerment Temple leader who told his followers, “I have a friendship and a relationship with both James and Cheryl Fortune,” did not, in any way, gloss over the issue at hand.

“Let me say uniformly, domestic violence is wrong. Domestic violence is out of order. Domestic violence is not the will of God,” said Bryant, who is known for speaking candidly about issues affecting the African-American community and the Black church.

MORE HERE

ALSO: James Fortune Asks For Prayer In An Emotional Periscope VideoActress Debbi Morgan Shares Her Triumph Over Domestic Violence  

34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already
22 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Cheryl Fortune , domestic violence , Dr. Jamal Bryant , jamal bryant , James Fortune

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close