Detroit
Two Arrested After Detroit Gas Station Shooting Caught On Camera [[VIDEO]]

Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting Sunday at a Detroit gas station that left multiple people injured. (via: WXYZ.com)

A woman was caught on camera opening fire on a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. after the Dodge Charger she was riding in pulled up to the gas station on Fenkell and Greenfield.

(Youtube/WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7)

The whole incident was captured with high resolution cameras monitored back at police headquarters as part of the city’s new project Green Light Program. Through the program, DPD has partnered with a number of gas stations in specific neighborhoods to install high-resolution cameras.

Detroit AKAs Donate $5,000 to 490 Challenge to Test Rape Kits & Customs Seizes More Than $4 Million In Counterfeit US Bills At Detroit Airport

 

