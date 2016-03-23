Kim Fields Says It’s 1 & Done With The RHOA [[Exclusive Audio]]

03.23.16
Kim Fields chatted with Rickey Smiley about her next gig as a cast member on “Dancing With The Stars,” and what you can expect to see from her as a contestant on the first episode! She also dished about her future with Real Housewives of Atlanta. (via: RickeySmileyMorningShow.com)

***Contains Some Offensive Language***

