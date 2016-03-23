‘Clever Girl Finance’ Advises Women How to Overcome Financial Stress [[Video]]

According to a 2015 survey by Fidelity, 92 percent of women want to learn more about financial planning and 83 percent desire to be more involved in their finances. But most are uncomfortable talking about money.

That’s why money coach Bola Onada Sokunbi of Clever Girl Finance is helping women take control of their finances. (EEWMagazine.com)

Three More Tips From money coach Bola Onada Sokunbi:

1. Pay yourself first and plan for your retirement. “A lot of us think that retirement is so far away, but time flies by so quickly,” says Sokunbi. “It’s super important as women, whether married or single, whatever our status is, that we have a retirement plan.”

2. Create an emergency fund. Sokunbi recommends that everyone have cash on reserve for rainy days. For single women, a minimum of six months-worth of expenses should be saved. For married women who have a working spouse, a minimum of three months in expenses ought to be placed in an account. This money is not to be touched.

3. Have a plan to pay off your debt. Understanding interest rates and creating a solid plan of action to get rid of credit card and/or student loan debt is a must, says Sokunbi.

