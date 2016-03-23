CLOSE
Finance
HomeFinance

‘Clever Girl Finance’ Advises Women How to Overcome Financial Stress [[Video]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to a 2015 survey by Fidelity, 92 percent of women want to learn more about financial planning and 83 percent desire to be more involved in their finances. But most are uncomfortable talking about money.

That’s why money coach Bola Onada Sokunbi of Clever Girl Finance is helping women take control of their finances. (EEWMagazine.com)

Three More Tips From money coach Bola Onada Sokunbi:

1. Pay yourself first and plan for your retirement. “A lot of us think that retirement is so far away, but time flies by so quickly,” says Sokunbi. “It’s super important as women, whether married or single, whatever our status is, that we have a retirement plan.”

2. Create an emergency fund. Sokunbi recommends that everyone have cash on reserve for rainy days. For single women, a minimum of six months-worth of expenses should be saved. For married women who have a working spouse, a minimum of three months in expenses ought to be placed in an account. This money is not to be touched.

3. Have a plan to pay off your debt. Understanding interest rates and creating a solid plan of action to get rid of credit card and/or student loan debt is a must, says Sokunbi.

MORE HERE

ALSO: We Make Financial Decisions ‘Everyday’ of Our Lives – Take Control Tuesday & Go in the Store for 1 or 2 Things But Come out With 10? – Take Control Tuesday

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
3 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Finances , Money management , Take Control of your Money , Women and Finances

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close