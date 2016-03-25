Kirk Franklin Discusses How YOU Can Help Flint Michigan [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin joined Randi Myles and Praise 102.7 for a Water-Thon and toiletry drive to help struggling families in Flint who are dealing with the water crisis.

The event was hosted at St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Donation Center on 6613 N. Wayne Road in Westland, Michigan.

For over 130 years, St. Vincent de Paul has provided vital services in Southeast Michigan, including food, shelter, medical and dental care, utility assistance, disaster relief and emergency support. Additionally, SD operates 11 thrift stores throughout the community and provides outreach programs to the youth and elderly including Camp Izanami and the Matching Nutrition Center. SD assists more than 300,000 households annually. For more information call (734) 629-8250 or visit svdpdetroit.org.

SEE: Kirk Franklin Surprises Walmart Shoppers In Maryland With Generous Gift Cards & Kirk Franklin To Pastors Who Met With Donald Trump: This Is Why We’re ‘Losing Respect’ As Christians

