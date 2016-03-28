It’s The Monday After Easter… Now What?

Perhaps you are asking that this week as you return to your day-to-day responsibilities. (ChristianityToday.Com)

If there’s one thing that the past few days’ focus on Christ’s cross did, it’s remind most of us how unfocused we’ve been on the death and resurrection of Christ. We look back with grief over the way we yet again allowed the blood of Christ to slip to the periphery of our lives and let many other lesser things in to replace it. Why did we let it happen again?

More importantly, how can I stop it happening again? Here are eight directions to help you live a cross-centered life:

1. Have Easter every week

As far as we know, the New Testament church did not celebrate Easter once a year. They celebrated it every week; on the first day of the week to be exact. Every Sunday, they gathered to commemorate Christ’s resurrection; so much so that they even renamed it, “the Lord’s Day.”

2. Value the Lord’s Supper

Jesus knew that we would be so inclined to forget His death, that He instituted the sacrament of bread and wine to be physical reminders of this great historical reality. The exact frequency of observation has always been debated, but regular participation is certainly required if we are to “remember the Lord’s death until he come.”

3. Confess your sins

No need, no blood. Unless we sense our need of Christ’s suffering and dying in our place, we won’t think about it much. However, the more we are convicted by the Holy Spirit of our desperate sinful state, the more highly we will value God’s provision of His bruised and bloodied Son at Calvary.

4. Study the Old Testament

That seems a bit odd doesn’t it? The cross of Christ isn’t in the Old Testament, is it? No, but thousands of pictures of it are, especially in Israel’s sacrificial system. The multiplicity and variety of Old Testament sacrifices will remind you of both the centrality and diversity of blood sacrifices. God ordained so many different sacrifices to picture His multi-dimensional future provision of the one sacrifice to end all sacrifices. Without an understanding of the Old Testament sacrifices, we’ll never do anything but scratch the surface of understanding the atonement.

