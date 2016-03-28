While You Were Enjoying Your Festivities, Pakistani Taliban Target Christians Celebrating Easter

A horrific scene unfolded this weekend in Lahore when terrorists from the group Pakistani Taliban detonated a blast that killed at least 69 people and injured hundreds more in a park.

According to a statement from the group, their intent was to target Christians who were celebrating Easter. (Relevant Magazine)

At least 69 people were killed in yesterday’s attack in Lahore, Pakistan https://t.co/5SkP8HvAKk pic.twitter.com/Pwqml6ITMt — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2016

A Christian's Response To Terrorism Is Trust & Prayer Against Terrorism

