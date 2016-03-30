DFT on Bribery Allegations Against DPS Principals

Continue reading Anthony Hamilton

Today, Anthony Hamilton announces that his fifth studio album, What I’m Feelin’ will be released on March 25th via RCA Records. What I’m Feelin’ reunites Hamilton with longtime collaborator Mark Batson, who has produced some of his biggest hits including “Charlene” and “Comin’ From Where I’m From” and features additional production from Salaam Remi & James Poyser. The 12 track LP will also include a guest appearance from Hamilton’s touring background singers, better known as the The HamilTones. In addition to its March 25th release, What I’m Feelin’ will also be available for pre-order on March 4th via all digital retailers. “Amen”, the first single from What I’m Feelin’, was produced by Salaam Remi (Nas, Amy Winhouse, Miguel) and James Poyser (Mariah Carey, John Legend). Since its exclusive premiere via VIBE.com in January, “Amen” has quickly climbed up the charts landing in the top 20 at Urban AC Radio in just weeks. “Amen” is the perfect preview to the type of soul music Hamilton plans to introduce on What I’m Feelin’. “What I’m Feelin’ is a special album for me,” Hamilton says. “I reconnected with one of my favorite producers Mark Batson for this new album, who produced my most career defining records, so it made sense. Alongside my engineer, Bruce Irvine, we all decided to record in Nashville, so we could really focus on creating a special sound. While, in Miami with Salaam Remi and James Poyser, we came up with ‘Amen’. I’m really proud of this album, I think it is a must have for R&B and Soul lovers.” In preparation for the release of What I’m Feelin’, Anthony will perform at theSmithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White Housealongside musicians such as Demi Lovato, Usher, Andra Day, Jussie Smollett and others. The special is set to air February 26th on PBS/TV One. Additionally, on March 1st, the Grammy winner will perform his hit single, “Amen” on popular nationally-syndicated talk show, The Real. Please check local listings for time and channel. Prior to What I’m Feelin’, Anthony has collaborated with a bevy of artists including Nas, Rick Ross, Carlos Santana, Jill Scott, Tupac, August Alsina, Josh Turner and John Rich (of Big & Rich) to name a few. In 2008, Hamilton collaborated with Al Green on the song “You’ve Got The Love I Need,” earning the pair a Grammy® for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance in 2009. Hamilton has also stayed busy appearing in feature films and television shows, including a guest star appearance on Fox’s hit series, Empire. While recording What I’m Feelin’, Hamilton and The HamilTones kept the internet buzzing with their entertaining covers of songs from Drake, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd and Yo Gotti. What I’m Feelin’ will be available for purchase March 25th.