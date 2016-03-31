CLOSE
Tina Campbell On Sony’s 7-Figure Advance, ‘Tina Has Not Gotten An Advance From A Label’ [[INTERVIEW]]

Sony paid producer Warryn Campbell a seven-figure advance—at least a cool million— for yet-to-be-recorded music from GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel duo Mary Mary. But one half of the group isn’t cooperating. (EEWMagazine.com)

Mary Mary Season 4

Source: WE TV Press / We TV

Tina Campbell, who says she didn’t see a dime of that rich advance, refuses to bend to pressure from Sony, Erica or Warryn to hurry back into the studio.

In a Wednesday interview with The Tom Joyner Morning Show, when the two sisters were asked via phone, “You owe the record label another album and you’ve gotten the advance for it, right?” the self-proclaimed “red-haired Mary” didn’t mince words.

Listen Here:

“Listen, Tina has not gotten an advance from a label for another record. Let’s just set the record straight,” she said, making it crystal clear that Warryn, Erica’s husband and CEO of My Block Records—his personal label to which the ladies are also signed—is the one who received the huge check.

“Tina ain’t get no advance for another record!” the 41-year-old, who is currently hard at work on her blossoming solo career, reiterated. “We are contracted to do another record. There’s just no timeline attached to that.”

MORE HERE

Tina Campbell Thanks The Lord For The Blessing Of A Godly Husband & Tina Campbell Explains How Prayer Is What You Need When The Devil Tempts You

