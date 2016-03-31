5 Good Reasons Why You Should Stop Complaining

A couple of years ago I was blessed with the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Nicaragua. It was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget. We spent our time there building a new home for a local pastor – but there was absolutely nothing easy about it. (mybigjesus.com – Tyler Speegle)

During the trip I became tired, hungry, dirty and began missing the comforts of home. Everything in me wanted to complain – but I couldn’t. As we worked, I realized that the other mission team members also resisted the urge to complain despite the monster mosquito attacks and grueling weather. Because of our refusal to complain, our positivity dictated the atmosphere on our trip – not our conditions .

I’d like to say I came back home from that trip and never complained about anything again. But, sadly I still sometimes find a way to become disgruntled. I can say though that I realize now just how important it is to choose not to complain and I do my best to avoid it. If you struggle with complaining and going down the negative route like I sometimes do, check out the following 5 reasons for why you should stop complaining.

Complaining does nothing to fix your problem

One of the most compelling reasons for choosing to not complain is that complaining does nothing to fix your problems. Regardless of what you are facing, choosing to be negative and verbalize your frustrations isn’t going to help your situation.

If you want to do something productive about your problems then try praying.

The next time you get frustrated with your job – instead of complaining, pray that God would give you a passion for your job or the courage to find a new one.

The next time you find yourself bickering with your spouse – instead of complaining, pray that God would strengthen and improve your marriage.

The next time your bank account is getting low – instead of complaining, pray that God would provide.

Complaining rewires your brain for negativity

As I’ve already mentioned, complaining doesn’t fix your problems. And since it doesn’t fix your problems, all it really does is make your problems seem even bigger than they actually are. When you head down the rabbit trail of negativity you inevitably create a negative snow ball. One negative thought, leading to another negative thought. Before you know it your negative thoughts will create a negative disposition inside of you. If your focus is on all the negative in your life you will be so preoccupied with it that you will miss on all of the blessings around you. If you don’t believe me, check out this recently published article that explains how complaining molds your brain into a negativity machine.

