Black Marriage Day 2016

It’s that time of the year again… the time when we celebrate Black Marriages! I spoke with Angela King, special events coordinator at the Wright Museum in Detroit about Black Marriage Day, and how they celebrate it at the Wright.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/angela-king-black-marriage-day.mp3

For more information, log onto TheWright.org or contact Angela King at aking@chwmuseum.org, or call (313) 494-5800.

