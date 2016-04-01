CLOSE
Kierra Sheard, ‘The Enemy Hasn’t Tricked Me & I Haven’t Backslid’

Award-winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard addressed critics of her plans to release a series of secular music covers. (EEWMagazine.com)

“No, the enemy hasn’t tricked me and I haven’t ‘backslid,’” responded the 28-year-old on Instagram, who is putting her own twist on songs from Rihanna, Adele, Coldplay and Ellie Goulding to debut on her brand new app, unveiling in May.

“I am just a Christian who has learned to live a well-balanced life,” said Sheard to her nearly 500,000 followers. “You’re miserable because you’re living how people have told you to live and not like Jesus did.”

Those who embrace a philosophy based on Ephesians 5:19, which encourages believers to “speak to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord,” feel that, perhaps, Sheard has lost her way.

But the “Flaws” singer, who comes from a long line of great gospel singers—among them her own mother Karen Clark Sheard of the legendary Clark Sisters—rebuffed those who aren’t in favor of her new direction.

