Tracy Morgan Tells Oprah He Went to Heaven After Crash and Hasn’t Been the Same Since [[VIDEO]]

Tracy Morgan says after his devastating multi-car crash in June 2014, he went to heaven and hasn’t been the same since. (EEWMagazine.com)

In an exclusive sneak peek of his “SuperSoul Sunday” interview with Oprah Winfrey, the passionate comedian says, following his horrible accident, “something’s different” about him.

Also: Tracy Morgan Reveals God Spoke To Him While He Was In Coma & Oprah To Appear In First Scripted Recurring Role In 20 Years [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

