Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Michigan State Basketball coach Tom Izzo has a new achievement to add to a long, long list of them. (clickondetroit.com)

Big Ten Basketball Tournament - Semifinals

Source: G Fiume / Getty

The Spartans coach was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today. Izzo is the third active coach in the last four years to be elected. The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Sept. 9.

