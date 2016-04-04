ABC’s Controversial Biblical Saga ‘Of Kings & Prophets’ Dropped After Two Episodes

ABC has officially canceled its controversial dramatic biblical series “Of Kings and Prophets” after just two episodes, thrilling many within the Christian community who viewed it as grossly inappropriate. (eewmagazine.com)

Conservative viewers agreed that gratuitous sex scenes and graphic violence had no place in the saga of faith, ambition and betrayal based on the life of King David.

The Game of Thrones-esque approach to the program did not resonate—at all.

It debuted to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million total viewers. Its second episode fared even worse, dropping to 0.5 rating in the key demo and only 2.4 million viewers.

ALSO: New TV Series, “Saints & Sinners,” Explores The Darker Side Of Ministry [[VIDEO]] & Christian Pastors Join Other Faith Leaders in Praising Oprah Winfrey’s New “Belief” TV Series

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!