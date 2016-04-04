CLOSE
ABC’s Controversial Biblical Saga ‘Of Kings & Prophets’ Dropped After Two Episodes

ABC has officially canceled its controversial dramatic biblical series “Of Kings and Prophets” after just two episodes, thrilling many within the Christian community who viewed it as grossly inappropriate. (eewmagazine.com)

Of Kings and Prophets

Source: Youtube Trailer / Screen Capture

Conservative viewers agreed that gratuitous sex scenes and graphic violence had no place in the saga of faith, ambition and betrayal based on the life of King David.

The Game of Thrones-esque approach to the program did not resonate—at all.

It debuted to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million total viewers. Its second episode fared even worse, dropping to 0.5 rating in the key demo and only 2.4 million viewers.

ALSO: New TV Series, “Saints & Sinners,” Explores The Darker Side Of Ministry [[VIDEO]] & Christian Pastors Join Other Faith Leaders in Praising Oprah Winfrey’s New “Belief” TV Series

Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]
13 photos

 

