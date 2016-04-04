CLOSE
Iman Loses Mother 3 Months After David Bowie’s Death

Less than three months after losing her husband, the legendary David Bowie to cancer on January 10, the supermodel’s mother has passed away. (blackamericaweb.com)

Iman, 60, shared the loss of her beloved mother, Marayan Baadi, on Instagram, posting a photo of her family at her wedding, captioned:

Entertainment Tonight reported that Marayan Baadi, passed away earlier this week after an 18-month battle with cancer.

MORE HERE

ALSO: David Bowie Knew He Was Dying “Look Up Here, I’m in Heaven” [WATCH]

 

