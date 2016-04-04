CLOSE
Recording Artist Earnest Pugh Leaves Church Position To Pursue New Ministry

Celebrated gospel singer Earnest Pugh is leaving his position as Pastor of Worship at Houston’s Lighthouse Church.

Earnest Pugh At Transformation 2015

“Pastor Keion Henderson and I mutually agreed that seasons have changed,” says Pugh who’s latest hit “Trade It All” is No. 5 on the Nielsen BDS Gospel Recurrent chart.  “I am moving on to pursue some dreams that have laid dormant in my heart for years. Our joint efforts of laboring in the vineyard at Lighthouse have been fruitful and we believe God’s best is yet to come for all involved parties. To God be the glory for the wonderful things He has done, is doing and will do to advance the Kingdom through our lives and ministries.” (TheBelleReport)

One of Pugh’s dormant dreams is to launch a non-profit organization Vets Rock that will assist women combat veterans. “Women are the most under served population of U.S. veterans,” says Pugh who was an active-duty Army soldier for 15 years and was inspired to start this initiative when he met a female veteran living in a Houston shelter. “These women have served and have great needs. The objective is to be a rock and stone of help to veterans who have served their country and now need to be served themselves.”

ALSO: Earnest Pugh On Balancing Industry & Ministry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] & Bishop Secular Describes His New Gospel-Horror Flick [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

