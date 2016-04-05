Mann & Wife Returns To TV Tonight [[INTERVIEW + VIDEO]]

The second season of David and Tamela Mann’s hit comedy series, Mann & Wife, premieres tonight on Bounce TV.

The real-life husband and wife team star and serve as executive producers

of Mann & Wife. The half-hour situation comedy follows their characters —

newlywed, second-chance sweethearts Daniel and Toni Mann — as they laugh and love their way through the ups and downs of life as a blended

family, each with two children from previous marriages.

Check out my interview with the multi-talented David and Tamela Mann: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/david-and-tamela-mann.mp3

New episodes begin Tonight on Bounce TV at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00

p.m. CT. Visit BounceTV.com for more information or to watch the first

season of Mann & Wife so you can catch up on the fun!

