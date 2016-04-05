Scammers using BBB name

Southfield, MI – April 5, 2016 – BBB Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula is warning companies of a possible scam involving a group pretending to be the Better Business Bureau.

The perpetrators are targeting businesses over the telephone. The caller requests contact information to update records. They state they are from BBB and provide telephone numbers that actually belong to BBB offices. However, the telephone number on the call display does not match and cannot be connected when dialed. They threaten to charge the business more money if they do not update their records immediately and sign a contract with them.

The calls appear to be an attempt to obtain business or personal details. The more they know, the easier it is to compromise your information.

We want to ensure the public these calls are not coming from BBB. If a business or customer calls to tell BBB a business has moved, then BBB may call to confirm. It is most likely we would send a standard business questionnaire through the mail.

Locally, the phone numbers of 712-730-0309, 313-218-4386 or 202-319-2173 have been used in attempts to con business owners into giving over sensitive information.

BBB suggests:

• Do not provide personal details to unknown callers or e-mailers

• Research who is calling. Check them out at bbb.org and ask for references

• If you receive a strange call, ask for a name and call the actual organization to confirm

• If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts

About Better Business Bureau Serving Detroit & Eastern Michigan

Scammers using BBB name was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com