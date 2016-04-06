Bad Boy Ray J, “Whoever Thought Ray J Would Get It Right?” [[VIDEO]]

God Knew Ray J.

From sex tapes to salvation – recording artist and reality star Ray J has acquired a bit of a bad boy reputation. But recently he shared how a personal relationship with God has changed his life.

(via: Facebook.com/EfremGrahamCBN)

The recording artist and reality star… who has made headlines for being a bit on the wild side… has discovered a softer side with CBN’s Efrem Graham while talking about his new dating show “Driven to Love,” on WeTV. Ray J. revealed that he has found love, and is engaged to be married. (via: BlackChristianNews.com)

He joked during the Studio 5 interview, “Whoever thought Ray J would get it right?”

