Wayne County residents among those “Waiting to Live” as need for organ donors increases

Secretary of State, advocates celebrate April as Donate Life Month

 

WHO:             Secretary of State Ruth Johnson

Gift of Life Michigan Interim CEO Rick Hilbom

Eversight Michigan Executive Director Diana Kern

Representatives of the “Angels for Life” program

17-year-old kidney recipient

 

Reminder of the importance of being an organ donor

WHAT:          News conference to highlight the ongoing critical need for organ, tissue and eye donors, especially in Wayne County, and urge residents to sign up on Michigan’s Organ Donor Registry during the start of Donate Life Month to help those “Waiting to Live” as they await a life-saving transplant. Johnson also will present a Shining Star award, which honors the achievements of individuals and organizations dedicated to organ and tissue donor awareness.

As part of the day’s efforts, Donate Life Day volunteers will be at Secretary of State offices statewide to talk with customers about organ, tissue and eye donation. 

 

WHEN:          10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 6

WHERE:       Detroit New Center SUPER!Center Secretary of State Office

                        3046 W Grand Blvd Suite L650 Cadillac Place

Detroit

WHY:             While nearly 55 percent of Michigan adults have signed up on the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, only 39 percent of Wayne County adults have joined. Secretary Johnson and organ donation advocates continue to encourage people to sign up to save lives. Under her leadership and in partnership with donation and transplantation advocates, the number of adults on the registry has doubled, from 27 percent to 54 percent. However, more than 3,500 Michigan residents are still waiting for life-saving donations, and the number is rising.

