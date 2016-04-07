The African American 490 Challenge – Securing Justice & Closure For Sexual Assault Victims

The African American 490 Challenge is a campaign to raise both funds and awareness tied to sexual assaults and investigations in Detroit and beyond. A coalition of African American women and women-led organizations are uniting to raise $657,090 to pay for testing of the remaining 1341 rape kits. They are doing a tremendous job but still need our help. (aa490challenge.org)

Today, I spoke with Kim Trent, President of the African American 490 Challenge to explain what it is about, and how we can help.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/kim-trent-aa490-int-01.mp3

Log onto aa490challenge.org

ALSO: What happens when 11,341 rape kits go untested? & 1st Ladies Of Wayne County Come Together For ‘The Bringing Justice Initiative’

