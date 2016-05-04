Randi Is Looking for Team Members & Donors For The 25th Annual Susan G. Komen Detroit Race For The Cure®!

Susan G. Komen’s promise is to save lives and end breast cancer forever by empowering people, ensuring quality care for all and energizing science to find cures.

One way we can all help with this promise is to raise funds with the Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure®. For this year’s 25th Anniversary… Team Praise is going to Walk/Run for the Cure.

Join or Donate to my team today! Look for “Randi’s 102.7 Praise Team,” and we’ll see you on May 21st!

Click Here to Donate and Register: donate/detroitRFTC16/RandiMyles

~Randi

